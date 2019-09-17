SAN ANTONIO — Actors Zachary Levi, Brendan Fraser and former WWE superstar Eva Marie are coming to the Alamo City this fall for the first-ever Preview Con.

The event, which is serving as a precursor to Celebrity Fan Fest's June 2020 show, will be held on October 26-27 at the Freeman Expo Hall.

Fans who purchase advance tickets to Fan Fest will receive free admission to Preview Con along with free photos and autographs.

Attendees who only wish to attend Preview Con can buy tickets online.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m.