The San Antonio International Airport experienced some turbulence Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn't long before the building started flying smoothly once more.

About an hour-and-a-half after SAT officials tweeted that they were dealing with "an unexplained power outage," a Twitter update read that "power has been restored and the airport is now fully operational."

The brief outage affected all airport operations, according to airport officials.

Crews with the San Antonio International Airport worked conjunction with CPS Energy to resolve the issue, the airport said. There's still no details on what caused the outage.

Viewers sent video from the airport to KENS 5, in which lights can be seen flickering at the facility when crews were still working to restore power.

A temporary ground stop was put in place when the problem first arose. At one point shortly before 1 p.m., according to FlightView, more than two dozen flights were delayed.

A spokesperson with CPS Energy initially told KENS 5 that an additional 500 residential and commercial locations are impacted by the outage, but as of 1 p.m., power had been returned to the grand majority of them. View the CPS Energy outage map here.

