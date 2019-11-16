SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in a fatal rollover that occurred along IH-35 N and O'Connor road just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the truck was speeding down IH-35 when the driver lost control at the exit to O'Connor road.

The truck hit the guard rail and rolled several times onto the frontage road before coming to a stop in front of a Jack in the Box.

Two people, a man and a woman, were in the truck at the time of the accident.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, while the woman died at the scene.

It is unclear at this time who was driving.

Police plan to interview the man at the hospital.

We're told charges are pending.