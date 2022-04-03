National average for gas prices surge; Texas' average third lowest in the country

Gas is nearly a dollar more than this time last year.

SAN ANTONIO — As you plan your next spring break road trip, keep in mind the price of gas continues to surge with no end in sight.

AAA says the demand for gas will increase as spring approaches, which usually means more people on the roads.

Crude oil prices are the highest they’ve been in 11 years. Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas here in Texas is $3.49, which is already 28 cents more than this time last week.

It’s also nearly a dollar more than this time last year. A gallon of gas in Texas is still going to cost you less than other places across the country.

Drivers in the Lone Star State are paying the third lowest prices in the country. The national average is $3.83, which is 29 cents more than last week.

In California, some folks are having to pay more than six dollars per gallon. This of course, is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s caused crude oil prices to spike well over $100 per barrel, which means prices could continue to go up throughout spring. AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in San Antonio is $3.45.