Wear The Gown: What expecting mothers need to know when they find out they are pregnant

With south Texas having a large percentage of high-risk pregnancies, paying close attention from conception on is a must.

SAN ANTONIO — Here in South Texas more often than not pregnant women have at least one co-morbidity which makes their pregnancy high-risk. In this Wear The Gown we find out what expecting mothers should do to make sure their pregnancy goes as smoothly as possible.

The CDC says Texas ranking sixth in the nation when it comes to high-risk pregnancies. That's why the entire pregnancy needs to be monitored closely from conception to the birth of the child.

"It's important to discuss your birthing plan with your health care provider prior to going into labor, if you can, so that you can make a plan with them, understand things offered to you in the facility you're going to deliver," said Allison Moreno who is a University Health maternity nurse. She says when you're in the late stages of labor, moving around is important to help position the baby properly for birth. A bed bar and bars throughout the mother's room and bathroom is just one way mothers accomplish this.

"Move around, squat, use different positions so that that that can be facilitated, and also really helps with pain control to not be stuck in one position," Moreno added.

Women planning to become pregnant need to know their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and family health history. Emotional support is important too.

"Plan ahead for that," Moreno said. "Who you would want with you by your side, helping coach you through your labor process."

To reduce stress in a high-risk pregnancy listen to your baby's heartbeat for an extra source of comfort and support. Try breathing through meditation. It is believed to ease the nervous system for less pain, lower blood pressure, and improved mood, brain, and immune system functions. Be intimate with your partner through bonding exercises and feeling the baby move. And talk to your doctor about any concerns you may have, including whether or not to use an epidural.

"When you're in labor and you're going through the labor process, if you end up deciding that you want an epidural we can facilitate getting your epidural as long as it's not time to start pushing and have the baby right at that moment," Moreno told us.

For more information from University Health to keep the mother and baby as healthy as possible check out these links...