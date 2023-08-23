Wear The Gown: The importance of back-to-school immunizations

It isn't just to protect your child, but those around your child who are not able to get vaccinated.

SAN ANTONIO — Now that kids are returning to school germs they may bring from home can be spread much easier. In this latest Wear The Gown, we explain why getting those school-aged vaccines are of the utmost importance.

Getting those back-to-school vaccines are not only important for the child receiving the vaccine, but also to help protect other children and adults who are not able to get immunizations to due to other health problems.

"It protects their own health and it slows the propagation of infectious diseases all around our community," said Dr. Leo Lopez who is the Medical Director for the Institute for Public Health and the school based health program with University Health. He says vaccine hesitancy is still a bit of an issue, but stresses that it doesn't need to be. Dr. Lopez said, "Vaccines are safe and effective tools to protect us. Our loved ones and our neighbors are really dangerous and contagious diseases like meningitis, chickenpox and measles."

Globally four million more children worldwide received routine childhood immunizations last year than in the previous year. In the U.S. the vaccination of children born between 1994 and 2021 will prevent 472 million illnesses. Measles for example is so contagious that if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people of all ages around them will also become infected if not vaccinated.

Dr. Lopez says getting the COVID vaccine is important too. He added, "COVID vaccines still are recommended, although not required to get back into school, But we certainly suggest folks meeting with their pediatrician or their family doctor to have that conversation."

For more from Dr. Lopez about University Health's drive-thru flu clinics, that information will be available soon at universityhealth.com. You can also call 210-358-7020 to make an appointment.