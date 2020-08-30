KENS CARES: Have you filled out the 2020 Census? Your response matters.

The deadline to complete your census form is September 30, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790. A complete and accurate count is critical for you and your community.

Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years.

The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about you and everyone who was living with you on April 1, 2020. Only one person should respond for each home. That person must be at least 15 years old. They should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there.

You can complete your form online, by phone or by mail. Even if you did not receive an invitation to respond from the Census Bureau, you may respond online or visit the Contact Us page to call the phone line.

The Census Bureau began mailing paper questionnaires in mid-April to homes that had not yet responded. If you have not already responded, please complete and mail back your form as soon as possible. And if you prefer, you still have the option of responding online or by phone instead.

Shape the future of our community. Get counted now! The deadline to respond is September 30, 2020. Visit 2020census.gov for more information.