Calling all of Bill's Elves!

Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services, and we'd like to make sure each of them gets a good start to the new school year!

Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor, Air Force Federal Credit Union and Atlas Floors Carpet One as we collect school supplies!

The 2018 Bill's Elves School Supply Drive is proudly sponsored by:

There are many ways to participate:

Drop off your new school supplies at Generations FCU locations from July 23 to August 6, 2018.

You also can bring supplies to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, now through August 6.

Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: LINK TBA

This year, Bill's Elves also will host several drive-thru events:

Friday, July 27 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Target @ The Forum

8234 Agora Parkway, Selma, TX 78154

Friday, August 3 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Target @ Alamo Ranch

5355 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78253

Monday, August 6 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Whataburger

8319 State Highway 151 (Hwy 151 & Loop 410), San Antonio, TX 78245

Wednesday, August 1 | 4 - 6:30 p.m.

KENS 5 Bill's Elves Phone Bank

Make a monetary donation by dialing 311 and choosing option 5

Here's the list of most-needed school supplies (in the order of priority):

Uniforms

Tennis Shoes

Backpacks

Binders (3-ring, various sizes 1 - 3 inch)

Folders with pockets, some with brads (all colors)

Highlighters

Markers (not permanent or sharpies)

Coloring Pencils

Scissors

Calculators

Socks

Spiral notebooks (all colors)

Notebook paper

Yellow writing tablets (8.5 x 11 wide ruled)

Dividers

Pencils

Pens (blue, black, and red)

Pencil (supply) Boxes

Pencil Sharpeners

Index cards with lines (3x5)

Crayons

Rulers

Zipper cases (large, mesh zipper cases for binders)

Glue Bottles or Sticks

Construction paper

Graph paper

Erasers

Protractors

Kleenex tissue

Toiletry items (sample or travel size)

Hand sanitizer

Latex gloves for science projects

Post It Notes

Batteries (double and triple A sizes)

Ziploc gallon and quart size bags

Dry erase expo markers (low odor)

Sheet Protectors

Composition Books

KENS 5 STUDIO

5400 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78229

More information: (210) 366-5000

AIR FORCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LOCATIONS:

ATLAS FLOORS CARPET ONE LOCATIONS:

Thanks for helping out! It's important for San Antonians to work together to make sure that these children have the best opportunity to succeed in the new school year!

