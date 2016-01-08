Calling all of Bill's Elves!
Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services, and we'd like to make sure each of them gets a good start to the new school year!
Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor, Air Force Federal Credit Union and Atlas Floors Carpet One as we collect school supplies!
The 2018 Bill's Elves School Supply Drive is proudly sponsored by:
There are many ways to participate:
- Drop off your new school supplies at Generations FCU locations from July 23 to August 6, 2018.
- You also can bring supplies to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, now through August 6.
- Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: LINK TBA
This year, Bill's Elves also will host several drive-thru events:
Friday, July 27 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Target @ The Forum
8234 Agora Parkway, Selma, TX 78154
Friday, August 3 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Target @ Alamo Ranch
5355 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78253
Monday, August 6 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Whataburger
8319 State Highway 151 (Hwy 151 & Loop 410), San Antonio, TX 78245
Wednesday, August 1 | 4 - 6:30 p.m.
KENS 5 Bill's Elves Phone Bank
Make a monetary donation by dialing 311 and choosing option 5
Here's the list of most-needed school supplies (in the order of priority):
- Uniforms
- Tennis Shoes
- Backpacks
- Binders (3-ring, various sizes 1 - 3 inch)
- Folders with pockets, some with brads (all colors)
- Highlighters
- Markers (not permanent or sharpies)
- Coloring Pencils
- Scissors
- Calculators
- Socks
- Spiral notebooks (all colors)
- Notebook paper
- Yellow writing tablets (8.5 x 11 wide ruled)
- Dividers
- Pencils
- Pens (blue, black, and red)
- Pencil (supply) Boxes
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Index cards with lines (3x5)
- Crayons
- Rulers
- Zipper cases (large, mesh zipper cases for binders)
- Glue Bottles or Sticks
- Construction paper
- Graph paper
- Erasers
- Protractors
- Kleenex tissue
- Toiletry items (sample or travel size)
- Hand sanitizer
- Latex gloves for science projects
- Post It Notes
- Batteries (double and triple A sizes)
- Ziploc gallon and quart size bags
- Dry erase expo markers (low odor)
- Sheet Protectors
- Composition Books
KENS 5 STUDIO
5400 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX 78229
More information: (210) 366-5000
AIR FORCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LOCATIONS:
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
- Location: Address, San Antonio, TX 78xxx
ATLAS FLOORS CARPET ONE LOCATIONS:
Thanks for helping out! It's important for San Antonians to work together to make sure that these children have the best opportunity to succeed in the new school year!