FORSAN, TEXAS — Two Texas middle school football teams joined in prayer Friday night after a fan collapsed in the stands.

Rebecca Medina, assistant principal at Forsan Jr. and Sr. High School shared the experience on Facebook.

Medina said the medical emergency happened Friday night at a matchup between Forsan Middle School and Hawley Middle School.

As paramedics rushed to help the person in the stands, both teams joined in prayer.

"So many times these kids/young people are criticized for the way they are, but last night they showed us how things are done," her Facebook post read.

The woman who collapsed in the stands did not make it, according to the post.

