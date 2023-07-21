Special-format screenings of 'Oppenheimer' expected to resume Saturday at AMC Rivercenter, company says

SAN ANTONIO — IMAX 70mm screenings of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer" arrived with a dud Thursday night at downtown's AMC Rivercenter, where the first public screening was cut short due to audio issues and a later showing was canceled outright.
Moviegoers who were anticipating watching the latest movie from "Inception" and "Tenet" director Christopher Nolan in what he calls "the best-possible format" instead shared their disappointment on social media, pointing out that while AMC was offering refunds, all remaining IMAX 70mm screenings of the film were sold out for opening weekend.
Many of those fans were coming from elsewhere in Texas. The AMC Rivercenter is one of 19 U.S. theaters – and just two in Texas, the other being in Dallas – equipped to project "Oppenheimer" in the IMAX 70mm format.
An AMC spokesperson told KENS 5 on Friday afternoon that repairs to the IMAX 70mm system were ongoing, and that the theater expected the screenings to resume "beginning with Saturday morning showtimes."
In the meantime, audiences who expected to catch the film in the rare IMAX 70mm format are instead watching it in the more common, less vivid IMAX digital scan—an experience they wouldn't have had to hit the road for. And it's unknown if AMC Rivercenter employees are being directed to tell arriving moviegoers that the film will instead be shown in the digital laser scan instead of 70mm.
"We understand there is huge consumer demand for these 70mm IMAX showtimes," said Ryan Noonan, vice president of corporate communications at AMC. "Once the 70mm IMAX system resumes operations, we are committed to programming these showtimes in a way that accommodates that demand."
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Monday's 12:15 p.m. matinee showing is the earliest tickets can be secured for "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm at the Rivercenter, but seats remained available for the regular-format digital version as well as some for IMAX digital.
