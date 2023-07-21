Special-format screenings of 'Oppenheimer' expected to resume Saturday at AMC Rivercenter, company says

Audiences are instead arriving to watch the film in the more common IMAX digital scan.

SAN ANTONIO — IMAX 70mm screenings of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer" arrived with a dud Thursday night at downtown's AMC Rivercenter, where the first public screening was cut short due to audio issues and a later showing was canceled outright.

Moviegoers who were anticipating watching the latest movie from "Inception" and "Tenet" director Christopher Nolan in what he calls "the best-possible format" instead shared their disappointment on social media, pointing out that while AMC was offering refunds, all remaining IMAX 70mm screenings of the film were sold out for opening weekend.

I was the 5pm showing of 70mm IMAX Oppenheimer at AMC Rivercenter 11 when the film stopped working. They were unable to fix it. Only the crappiest seats are left for the 3 weeks they are showing it in 70mm IMAX. I had perfect seats as I booked early. — Andrew Dunn (@ACDunn30) July 21, 2023

@AMCTheatres @OppenheimerFilm

UPDATE:

At the Premier of Oppenheimer in San Antonio IMAX and the sound goes out on the film. Sat there in the theatre for 45 minutes with no updates. We were given refunds after 1 hour. 🙄



#Barbenheimer #OppenheimerFilm #Satx #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/Je8kvscm3U — grace🦋 (@gracecxrtez) July 21, 2023

AMC ruined Oppenheimer for me. Went to see it in 70mm at AMC in San Antonio, 40 minutes in the sound cut out. Employees were useless, we viewers had to go seek out answers and then share info back to the crowd. Refunds but no apology they'd just ruined a special event @AMCHelps — andrewthetechie (@andrewthetechie) July 21, 2023

Many of those fans were coming from elsewhere in Texas. The AMC Rivercenter is one of 19 U.S. theaters – and just two in Texas, the other being in Dallas – equipped to project "Oppenheimer" in the IMAX 70mm format.

An AMC spokesperson told KENS 5 on Friday afternoon that repairs to the IMAX 70mm system were ongoing, and that the theater expected the screenings to resume "beginning with Saturday morning showtimes."

In the meantime, audiences who expected to catch the film in the rare IMAX 70mm format are instead watching it in the more common, less vivid IMAX digital scan—an experience they wouldn't have had to hit the road for. And it's unknown if AMC Rivercenter employees are being directed to tell arriving moviegoers that the film will instead be shown in the digital laser scan instead of 70mm.

"We understand there is huge consumer demand for these 70mm IMAX showtimes," said Ryan Noonan, vice president of corporate communications at AMC. "Once the 70mm IMAX system resumes operations, we are committed to programming these showtimes in a way that accommodates that demand."

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Monday's 12:15 p.m. matinee showing is the earliest tickets can be secured for "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm at the Rivercenter, but seats remained available for the regular-format digital version as well as some for IMAX digital.