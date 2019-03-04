SAN ANTONIO — A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Lady Bird Johnson Park that stemmed from an argument over a basketball game, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday night.

A man was fatally shot in the head and another person was injured by a pullet in the leg. A third man was possibly grazed in the arm but was not taken to the hospital. The person who was struck in the leg was taken to the hospital. According to police, the person is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, a black male in his late teens to early 20s, is on the run. Police believe he was playing in the pickup game with the victim.

“What happened was reckless and it was senseless,” McManus said. “There’s probably not one of us here who hasn’t played a pickup basketball game, but to pull out a gun because of a fight at a pickup basketball game just doesn’t make any sense.”

Police said no one else was in danger, although the park was full of families and other activities, including a baseball game. The park was closed as police processed the scene.