SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Northside Independent School District police officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against his family, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said they were called by a woman who said she feared for her life and safety.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 9800 block of Carswell Peak around midnight Tuesday, they said Leo Martinez was holding a handgun.

Martinez dropped the gun following deputy orders.

He was charged with making terroristic threats to a family member.

Martinez has been identified as a Northside ISD police officer since October 2009.

