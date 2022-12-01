New study shows rent increased 30% across San Antonio last year

The study by Dwellzy says inflation has impacted rental markets across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — Rent in San Antonio is rising fast.

According to rental home listing company Dwellsy, prices in the South Texas area rose nearly 30 percent since the start of last year. It leaves renters and buyers fewer options at a good price.

The increase in rent not just impacts lush living, but people looking for affordable housing.

“These are low-income families, seniors, veterans and this past year has been a challenge for them,” Walter Martinez of non-profit Prospera Housing said.

The affordable housing provider oversees 50 properties across San Antonio and the South Texas region.

They see demand is high for housing across the board.

“Occupancy levels are high and that puts more pressure particularly on low-income families,” said Martinez.

According to Dwellsy, the median rent in the San Antonio-New Braunfels market increased 28.9% from the beginning to the end of 2021.

The data in their study claims the January median listing rent was $1,304 while the December median listing rent ends at $1,681.

The rent increases put pressure on cities to address the issue.

Mark Carmona, Chief Housing Officer with the city of San Antonio wouldn’t comment specifically on those numbers, but is hopeful the city’s bond program can address rent and affordable housing issues.

“If the voters do decide to pass it, it would be historic, the first of its kind in our community and our city. And it addresses very specific needs of people that are the most vulnerable,” Carmona said.

While the pandemic creates uncertainty for the housing market, Martinez wants people to remain optimistic.

He feels it’s up to housing providers and community leaders to help renters out.

“I think things will be looking better but it’s a long haul. There’s a lot of coordination and a lot of effort that’s needed between community partners,” Martinez said.