New rural mental health institute opening at TAMUK

Starting September 1st, TAMUK is opening it's new Rural Mental Health Institute. It will focus on doing research and assisting rural communities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rural Health Mental Health Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville is set to open their doors on Sept. 1.

"It promises to be a game changer because what we are going to do is we're going to be a type of hub for research, community engagement, policy initiatives," said Founding Director Steve Bain with the institute.

This week, Bain was at the state capital testifying at a joint select committee. He urged lawmakers to fund an initiative to put mental health care professionals in all school districts.

"Actually we have less than 20% of our youth who are receiving ongoing, consistent and effective counseling services as we speak," Bain said. "So, that means 80% of our youth are not getting the services, the timely services they need, the quality of services they need."



A&M Kingsville is also working to try and get future counselors well trained. Bain said it's the only university in the state and probably in the nation to offer a master of science in clinical mental health counseling with an emphasis on rural mental health.

"I don't think it's so much a question of convincing your school districts to put a professional counselor or licensed social worker in their district its funding that position," Bain said.



Recently, the federal government stepped up and sent the university $1.3 million to provide more mental health assistance to its own students.

Rito Silva is the Vice President of Enrollment Services and Student Affairs at TAMU-K and said the money will help multiple students get the help they need.

"We are going to be able to help students by increasing the amount of tele-mental health services that we offer," Silva said. "We'll also be able to help students with their food insecurities by expanding our food pantry, and also by offering a meal plan to students that qualify for the program," Silva said.



At A&M Kingsville the talk about doing more to address mental health issues has now turned into real action and we will see if the rest of the state follows their lead.

