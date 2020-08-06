NBPD: Arlington man dies in apparent drowning on Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Arlington man died at the Guadalupe River on Sunday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
They say 40-year-old Chad Aaron Maples was seen struggling upriver before disappearing under the water. When police and the New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a call of a possible drowning around 3 p.m., bystanders had started administering life-saving measures on a rock in the middle of the river.
They say officers entered the water to bring him to shore and continue administering aid. He was brought to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, where he was pronounced dead.