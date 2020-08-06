NBPD: Arlington man dies in apparent drowning on Guadalupe River

New Braunfels Police say 40-year old Chad Aaron Maples was seen struggling upriver before disappearing under the water around 3 p.m. Sunday evening.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Arlington man died at the Guadalupe River on Sunday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

They say 40-year-old Chad Aaron Maples was seen struggling upriver before disappearing under the water. When police and the New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a call of a possible drowning around 3 p.m., bystanders had started administering life-saving measures on a rock in the middle of the river.