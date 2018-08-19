Officials with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of murder in Frio County Sunday afternoon.

53-year-old Mary Jane Roman was accused of first degree murder. She was considered armed and dangerous with a full extradition warrant from Frio County, officials said. She was apprehended in the city of Uvalde Sunday, officials announced.

In addition to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, Uvalde Police S.W.A.T., Texas Rangers Office and Frio County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates and more details.

