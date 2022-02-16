'Most sincere condolences' | SAFD engineer passes away after battling COVID-19 complications

Lyle Crawford joined SAFD in May of 2007 and was most recently assigned to the EMS Division.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department announced that Fire Engineer Lyle Crawford has passed away after a battle with COVID-19 complications.

The department posted on Facebook that Crawford passed away on Wednesday morning.

"Known for a fierce dedication to his friends and family, all who knew and loved Lyle will forever be grateful for our time with him," SAFD says.

Crawford joined SAFD in May of 2007 and was most recently assigned to the EMS Division.

"Our SAFD family extends our most sincere condolences and sympathy to the Crawford family, and dedicate ourselves to forever being a part of their lives and wrapping them in love and support," the post says.

Funeral arrangements for Lyle are pending and will soon be announced.

"We ask that you keep the Crawford family in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time," SAFD says.

A GoFundMe was previously posted as Lyle was battling COVID in the ICU. An update was posted on Wednesday stating:

It is with the heaviest of hearts to report that Lyle James Crawford, Jr. went to be with His Lord this morning at 6:15 am. Please continue to cover Jennifer, Kimber, Layna, and Colt during this time. To give them time to grieve, please use this platform with any questions. As we find out the arrangements, we will post them on here and social media.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.