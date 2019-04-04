SAN ANTONIO — Morgan’s Wonderland is teaming up with Valero Energy Corp. to create a new project worth $28 million, one that expands on its mission of benefiting challenged young kids.

It’s called Morgan’s Wonderland Camp—an ultra-accessible camp that will be one of the few places in the world where kids with special needs will be able to enjoy summer camp activities.

Morgan’s Wonderland calls the new camp a “recreational oasis,” a barrier-free camp where kids of all abilities can participate in outdoor activities. It's expected to open in mid-2020.

Gordon Hartman, founder of the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation and Morgan’s Wonderland, made the announcement Thursday.

“It’s about need, my friends, mainly because nothing can compare to the summer camp type experience,” Hartman said in a press conference.

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp will be able to accommodate over 500 campers, including those with special needs.

“It’s not about 98 percent of the population enjoying it, it’s about 100 percent. That’s what we’re about: full inclusion,” Hartman said.

He also said that no matter how acute a person’s special needs might be, he or she will be able to participate in all activities, including zip-lining, horseback riding and hiking on trails that are wheelchair-accessible.

“If you must rely on a wheelchair for mobility, just imagine the thrill of being able to zip-line through the rugged and scenic Hill Country just north of town. This and lots of other fun things to do will make Morgan’s Wonderland Camp another of the world’s greatest places for inclusion,” Hartman said.

Another unique feature of the camp will be a 5,500-square foot health care center that will provide around-the-clock medical care.

Valero Energy Corp. has stepped up to help fund the camp, donating $15 million.

“It is going to bring great joy to those that have the opportunity to use it, and it’s going to be one of those world class facilities that puts San Antonio on the map,” said Valero Energy Corp. CEOJoe Gorder.

Gorder and his wife, Lacey, said they are also making a personal donation of $2.5 million towards the camp.

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp will be located near the intersection of Bulverde and Evans Road.