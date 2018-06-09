A Flood Advisory has been issued for Bexar County through 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar County through 7PM. Slow moving showers and storms will produce minor flooding in some spots. Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway. pic.twitter.com/5QJuH6JHDL — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 6, 2018

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for South Texas and the San Antonio area Thursday through Sunday, and with it, the potential for more flash flooding.

The National Weather Service is reporting the heaviest rainfall to be expected between Friday evening and Saturday evening.

Heavy rain had already entered the San Antonio area Thursday afternoon. A video from a KENS 5 Eyewitness showed how quickly the Riverwalk floods.

The National Weather Service predicted the rainfall would blanket much of South Texas, but the heaviest rainfall would be along and to the west of Interstate 35.

While it was tough to pinpoint the exact locations of the heavier rainfall, NWS said the isolated spots will be favored for areas west of I-35 in closer proximity to the front. A quick 4-7 inches will be possible which could lead to flash flooding within the isolated areas.

NWS says we can expect between one to three inches on average with isolated locations reaching more than seven inches.

