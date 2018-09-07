SAN ANTONIO — Monday's San Antonio Missions game has been rained out.

The team made the announcement via their Facebook page along with a photo of the infield at Wolff Stadium covered with a tarp.

The Missions were slated to wrap up their three-game homestand versus the Arkansas Travelers Monday. San Antonio had won the previous two games of the series versus the Travelers.

The Missions say the game will not be made up. The team says that ticketholders for Monday's canceled game can exchange them at the Missions Ticket Office at Wolff Stadium for any other home game this season.

© 2018 KENS