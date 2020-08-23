MISSING: Stroke victim with limited mobility disappears from home on southeast side

Family members say Samuel Barbosa Jr. can't walk more than ten steps without his cane, which was left in the home. They say he needs medication.

SAN ANTONIO — Family members say they can’t imagine what has happened to 61-year-old Samuel Barbosa Jr.

They say the stroke victim, who walks with a cane, disappeared from his home on the southeast side in the McCreless area on Friday. He was last seen on the 1100 block of Ada St.

Loved ones say he is gone, but his cane was left behind, and they don’t know how he could walk without it. They add that he needs medication to survive.