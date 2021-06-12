Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Austin man

Corinthus Wilson was last seen Dec. 3 on Tannehill Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old.

Corinthus Wilson, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Dec. 3 around 5:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane. He could be driving a white, 1996 Buick Regal with Texas license plate number DBP0169.

Wilson is described as a black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Austin police at 512-974-5250.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Corinthus Wilson from Austin, TX, on 12/06/2021. pic.twitter.com/IrXDtMvLtM — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 6, 2021