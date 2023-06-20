Metro Health handling crisis management services to assist domestic violence victims in San Antonio

Domestic violence is a complex problem that requires many solutions. Some of those solutions were discussed during Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio leaders are sharing its progress on helping domestic violence victims.

Police have received thousands of family violence reports this year.

But SAPD is letting Metro Health provide support and assess the risk victims face.

Over time, San Antonio has tried to changing its approach from being handled by police to being handled by other organizations. It’s something both sides say is helping victims get connected to resources they need.

“There’s nothing wrong with how the police department does it, but we have the ability to enhance it. We have the ability to change the factors around the person…and separating ourselves makes a victim feel more at ease,” Erica Haller-Stevenson, a public health administrator says they provide long-term services to victims once a case is reported to SAPD.

“Find permanent housing that’s safe for them, a job that gives them their own money and financial control, counseling anything that helps them get out of that abusive environment,” Haller-Stevenson said.

In the first half of the 2023 fiscal year—more than 6,700 people received screening and advocacy services while 507 got direct assistance such as emergency lodging, transportation, or goods.

The partnership and change of supervision over the programs allows San Antonio Police to handle the criminal side of domestic violence.

“Those hours or days after the incident, that’s where it’s changed to make sure the services are there, that there’s a safety plan in place,” Rene Gallegos, supervisor of SAPD’s Special Victims Unit told KENS 5.

The top five reports SAPD investigates include family violence, aggravated family violence, and protective order violations. Nearly 4,000 family violence reports were filed so far in 2023.

But police and their partners are trying to solve the problem together.