San Antonio — A man is recovering at San Antonio Military Medical Center after he was shot in the stomach in a drive-by shooting on the north side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said the 28-year-old victim was playing dice with friends outside of Hayes Food Mart on Hays Street and North New Braunfels Avenue just before 4 am when a sedan pulled up.

A man got out the vehicle and allegedly began firing into the group, police said.

The victim was shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to SAMMC in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect reportedly fled down Hays Street.

No arrests were reported.

© 2018 KENS