Man shot, killed by SAPD officers after allegedly reaching for gun in waistband

SAN ANTONIO — A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting involving three San Antonio police officers on the city's west side, according to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday near North Elmendorf and Carter Street.

The officers, whose experience ranges from four, five and sixteen years with the department, saw the 27-year-old man who was wanted on two felony warrants; one for assault on an officer and the other for possession of a firearm.

Police attempted to stop the man, but at some point, the man allegedly reached for what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. Chief McManus said he was not going to provide specifics as he has not reviewed the body camera footage.

However, he did confirm that officers shot at the man, killing him.

Authorities were able to recover a firearm.

Chief McManus said there were several family members who arrived at the scene following the incident. "A lot of upset" people, he said.

When asked how many shots were fired at the man, Chief McManus was not able to confirm, as of this time. The officers will be placed on administrative duty as the case is reviewed by the District Attorney.