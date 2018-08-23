The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that two Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders were captured this week, with one taken into custody in San Antonio.

46-year-old Raul Alejandro Martinez was arrested Monday, Aug. 20 in San Antonio. He was apprehended by the San Antonio Police Department at a residence in San Antonio. Martinez had been wanted since June 2018 when he left his last known address in Laredo. Officials had issued seven felony warrants since June 2018 for Martinez’s arrest by the Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and DPS Special Agents.

On Tuesday, officials arrested 32-year-old Joseph Michael Gore in Marble Falls. Gore is in custody after being apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Gore had been wanted since February. His criminal history includes a 2013 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a 2014 conviction for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward of up to $3,000 will be paid.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far this year, 23 fugitives from the state’s 10 Most Wanted list have been arrested. The department has paid $31,500 in rewards for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

