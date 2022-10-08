Man not cooperating with police after being shot

He was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was found shot on the southwest side of town is not cooperating with police.

Police responded around 12:25 a.m. the 3000 block of Owasso St. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man on the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim would not provide any information about what happened.

Police located one spent shell casing and one live round in the street.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Details remained very limited and the victim is uncooperative with police.