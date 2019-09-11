SAN ANTONIO — Gloria Garza, 59, has been denied bond after admitting tricking a man of out nearly $13,000, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said that when they interviewed Garza, she admitted to telling the 75-year-old man that she would provide him with a surprise inheritance payout if she gave him the money.

The victim told police that he thought he was giving Garza money to use for court fees to clear the way for a large inheritance from a friend.

Garza has a total of five charges for a variety of cases and was out on bond for previous theft charges at the time of the incident.