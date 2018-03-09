The Boerne Fire Department says their search for a missing kayaker at Boerne Lake has come to a tragic conclusion.

According to police, 42-year-old Benito Cantu was last seen kayaking in the Lake Country Homeowners Park area around 3:30 PM Sunday.

Crews from the Boerne Police Department, Boerne Fire Department, and Texas Game Wardens were searching for Cantu Sunday evening when they discovered Cantu's kayak and some of his personal belongings floating in the water. They had to call off their search that night, however, due to inclement weather in the area.

The search resumed Monday morning, and at about 11 AM crews recovered Cantu's body.

Investigators say that it appears Cantu's death was accidental and that the kayaker was not wearing a life jacket.

© 2018 KENS