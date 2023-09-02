x
Bond set at $1 million for murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wound, Seguin Police say

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound and Seguin Police attempted lifesaving measures but he died at the scene, according to Seguin Police.
Credit: Sequin Police

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man Saturday early morning, according to the Seguin Police Department. 

The incident occurred on the 100 block of N. River Street at 2:11 a.m. Saturday in Seguin. 

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and Seguin Police attempted lifesaving measures but he died at the scene, according to Seguin Police. 

The man who died was later identified as 36-year-old, Adrian Barbosa. 

Upon further investigation police identified the suspect as 24-year-old New Braunfels man, Isaac Mesa Jr. and was taken into custody to be sent to Guadalupe County Jail for one count of murder. 

Mesa Jr.'s bond was set at $1 million, according to the Guadalupe County Jail website. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

