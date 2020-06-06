'If you show up at the Pearl complex I will personally kill you' | Man arrested over alleged death threats made on social media

David Rangel was taken into custody after police said he was "capable of committing a mass shooting" in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been arrested for making a 'terroristic threat' after police say he made death threats to a large group of people.

According to an arrest affidavit, David Rangel, 43, posted the following on Twitter: "Attn @antifa or any Antifa soldiers coming to San Antonio today. If you show up at the Pearl complex I will personally kill you. F*** around and find out."

Antifa, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, refers to "a person or group actively opposing fascism."

The person who reported Rangel's tweet was made aware of it by mutual friends of theirs and was concerned for his/her own safety.

According to the witness, Rangel has a long history of mental illness along with refusing to take medications. They also told police that Rangel "had easy access to weapons."

The witness told a security guard at The Pearl about the tweet. The security guard told the witness that he recognized Rangel because two days earlier he had told the security guard to "watch out for protesters."

According to the arrest affidavit for Rangel, "due to the possibility that Rangel is capable of committing a mass shooting towards the Pearl Brewery, its customers and the large crowds of protesters" an arrest warrant for 'terroristic threats' was executed.