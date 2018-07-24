SAN ANTONIO — Emergency crews were called to a north-side gun range Tuesday evening after a man was reportedly shot in the chest by accident.

The incident occurred at the Mission Ridge Range and Academy in Shavano Park. Police say that the victim was transported to a local hospital shortly after crews arrived at the scene.

SAPD says their investigation is ongoing, but they believe the shooting was accidental. Investigators are expected to provide an update Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 has a crew at the scene. Please check back for updates.

