Local doctor explains safe dosage for children using Melatonin

A huge spike in calls to Poison Control Centers across the country is raising a red flag to Melatonin use in children.

SAN ANTONIO — In a four year span, sales of Melatonin, the sleep aid supplement skyrocketed from 285 to 821 million dollars.

But today there are new warnings to parents about melatonin poisonings in children leading to more calls to Poison Control Centers across the country, in some cases the children are hospitalized.

“This has really made us rethink actually the use of melatonin supplement in our population," Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, Pediatric Hospitalist at University Health System.

The new CDC study revealed Pediatric ingestions of Melatonin increased 530% over the last decade.

Svatek says the supplement’s widespread use as a sleep aid became more prevalent during the Pandemic.

“Why they increased was during the time of COVID where parents and children were staying more at home. And with that kind of led to sleep disturbances.”

According to the study from 2012-2021, more than 260 thousand cases of Melatonin ingestions were reported to poison control centers.

83 percent of children showed no symptoms. But nearly 28,000 received care at a healthcare facility and 4,000 kids were hospitalized, some with more serious outcomes. Five required mechanical ventilation, and two children died.

“That 80% of the ingestions that occurred were in children that were less than the age of six. And so if it's sitting out on the counter and it's something that's to the taste sweet, those are actually more of the associated ingestions with the chewable tablets or actually with the gummy forms, and those are easily grabbed by a child. And because this is not a drug that is regulated by the FDA, it's actually a supplement, then we don't know what that actual dosing that they're getting and we don't know what other features are in that actual supplement, such as serotonin, which can lead to toxicity as well.”

While Melatonin has been considered safe in smaller dosages, Dr. Svatek says it’s best to avoid using the supplement.

For older children or teens, she suggests behavioral changes adding what we need is to look at the root of why children aren’t sleeping well and how to resolve that issue without using a supplement.

“If there's electronics, TV in the rooms, removing those, you know as well as what the sleep times are. So going to bed at a set sleep hour that's actually reasonable or not late can all assist,” Dr. Svatek says.

So what is considered a safe dose if the parent chooses to use Melatonin?

“It is based upon age. And you would have to really consult with a pediatrician to get that appropriate dosing,” Dr. Svatek says.

The study also suggested health care providers should warn parents about potential toxic consequences of melatonin exposure.