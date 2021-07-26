Update expected on pilot program to address 911 mental-health-related calls

County officials will share how the Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team (S.M.A.R.T.) is handling cases when people have a mental health crisis.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials will share an update on Monday about a pilot program, which started in 2020, on how to address 911 mental-health-related calls is going.

The Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team (S.M.A.R.T.) is dispatched through the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Communications Center. The purpose is to more effectively respond with a trained multidisciplinary team and divert individuals experiencing a mental health crisis from jails and emergency departments.