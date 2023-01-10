Trial for SAPD officers accused of excessive force expected to resume Monday

"They have rough jobs and they dealt with rough people, and sometimes when you deal with rough people, you have to do rough things," the defense lawyer said.

SAN ANTONIO — A trial is set to resume on Monday, for 2 officers accused of using excessive force during an attempted traffic stop.

The attempt led police to a home, which they forcefully entered and arrested a suspect. During the arrest prosecutors say the suspect was beaten and punched more than 20 times. The two officers, Thomas Villarreal and Carlos Castro, were were given indefinite suspensions by SAPD after the indictment, and are currently appealing the decision.

The trial began on Friday with opening statements, where the defense claimed the actions by police were justified, while the prosecution claims they were not.

The incident happened on January 16, 2020. Villarreal and Castro were part of SAPD's Street Crimes Unit, and attempted a traffic stop on Eric Wilson for minor traffic violations. Wilson was on his way home near North New Braunfels Avenue.

Wilson says he didn't see lights or hear sirens, and officers didn't turn on their lights until Wilson was turning into the driveway.

Dashcam video shows Wilson getting out of his car and turning towards the officers. Wilson says when he saw the officers he was baffled and confused. He says he didn't stop because he had done nothing wrong.

Wilson continued walking into his home, shutting the door. The accused officers then attempted to enter the home. Villarreal began kicking the door.

Officers then order Wilson to come out. The defense argues the law allows the officers to enter the home without a warrant, to pursue a suspect who is evading arrest.

When officers finally forced their way into the home, Wilson says he dropped to the ground. Wilson was punched more than 20 times in the head and face.

Wilson suffered a fractured nose and eye socket. Those injuries have left him with blurred vision and breathing problems. The defense claims Wilson would not show his hands, so they didn't know if he had a gun.

The defense attorney claims the law allows them to punch Wilson, to make an arrest and defend themselves if they believe there is an apparent danger.

After the arrest authorities said they found Wilson was in possession of methamphetamines. Wilson was on federal supervised release, and had what the prosecution called a colorful past, which included a previous murder conviction.

The defense said, "What may look awful, is not unlawful."

Prosecutors are claiming the officers didn't apply the law appropriately. Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers were not justified in their actions.

The trial is taking place in the 379th District Court. Judge Ron Rangel is presiding over the case, and is expected to resume Monday at 12:30 p.m.