Here's what Bexar Co. deputies are looking for as they stop by businesses to enforce local mask orders

Authorities are stepping up enforcement. We tagged along to see firsthand how.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County reported its largest single-day count in coronavirus-related deaths Thursday night, with 15 more lives that have been lost in the pandemic. Meanwhile, officials are continuing to urge people to follow emergency orders to stop cases from surging.

Bexar County deputies are making sure businesses and individuals follow the rules, making spot checks around the county.

Deputy Ebony Jones is with the SCORE Unit.

"Our unit is tasked with educating the public," he said. "Everyone is dedicated to going out to different businesses."

KENS 5 went along to see what exactly they're looking for to make sure businesses are following the county order. During the COVID compliance check, Jones checked several small shops at a strip mall on the northeast side off of Walzem Road.

Jones first checks to see if there are signs posted on the business making current protocols visible for customers. The sign also should warn customers about having to wear a mask, per County Judge Nelson Wolff's mandate implemented last month.

"It is a very arduous task, but one that is necessary," he said.

Toni Campbell owns House of Royalty Beauty Bar & Boutique. Her shop was one of the spots Jones inspected, along with a barbershop next door.

"I don't know what they are looking for, but I make sure we are in compliance with whatever it is," she said.

Jones also checked to make sure everyone inside the businesses were wearing a mask in compliance with the county order.

"We all have to do our part," Campbell said. "For the most part, I haven't had any issues with clients not wanting to wear a mask. I have heard nightmares, but haven't had that all."

All the businesses got the green light, but Jones did hand out two warnings to a couple of individuals. A customer and employee were not wearing their masks and were too close to one another.

"This man has a family that he wants to go home too," Jones said. "He might be fine, but he might come in contact with a worker that might not be."

As of last check, BCSO reports it has received 422 calls related to the county ordinance. About 136 were actual violations. So far, 11 citations have been issued. Last week, Wolff directed Sheriff Javier Salazar to be more aggressive on handing out citations.