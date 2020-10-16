Watch Live: Bexar Co. District Attorney to create Civil Right Division to handle shootings involving officers

The team will consist of two prosecutors, an investigator and a victim's advocate, according to a press release from the district attorney's office. The press release says the team will actually respond to the scene of shootings in order to independently review the cases.

“I remain committed to finding the best practices for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. While Bexar County is not the first to establish a Civil Rights Division, I have spoken to other larger county’s District Attorneys about how they have been able to make the process more independent with their own Civil Rights Divisions. Until the State of Texas establishes a truly independent investigative and prosecutorial process, it is up to local law enforcement and prosecutors to do their best to scrutinize these shootings with as much independence as we can manage,” Gonzales said.