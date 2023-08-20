Authorities investigate several threats against Uvalde schools

School officials in Uvalde say a social media post about a potential school shooting has led to an arrest warrant and an FBI investigation.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District sent a letter to parents and faculty that said the district's police department worked with the FBI and the Southwest Texas Fusion Center to investigate the post.

"The perpetrator of the social media post has been identified, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest," said Gary Patterson, interim superintendent. "Both Instagram accounts associated with the social media post have been deactivated, and the TikTok account is being terminated."

Officials added that another threat was identified as originating from Puerto Rico, and there is no active threat.

"We assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," Patterson said. "We are committed to working closely with state and local law enforcement agencies to guarantee their well-being. Law enforcement personnel will be present in and around our campuses with increased awareness to ensure the safety of all students and staff members."