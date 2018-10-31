SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-area law enforcement checked in with registered sex offenders on Halloween—both to make sure they know their rules and rights, and to make sure the community knows they are keeping tabs on them.

Leon Valley Police Department went to each registered offender's door to check in prior to Halloween evening.

"We give them the city ordinances, they look at it, sign saying they make sure they understand and agree with it if they want to live in Leon Valley," said Eddie Gonzales, LVPD Sgt. for Leon Valley Investigations.

Bexar County Adult Probation scheduled an event lasting through the evening where registered sex offenders on probation would be briefed on rules, regulations and resources. Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials said they planned to have patrol units, the Traffic Safety Unit and Street Crimes out for the night.

Families can also look up their address to see where offenders are living near them, via this tool offered by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Leon Valley Police say one of the department's major concerns on Halloween night is street safety. They are asking that all parents to watch children carefully, and for drivers to be slow and safe in neighborhoods.

"There’s going to be three times the amount of traffic out there," Gonzales said. "And some of them will not be paying as much attention as they should."

© 2018 KENS