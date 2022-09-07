x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Florida woman wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

The woman chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Credit: Florida Lottery
Amy Lemley wins $1 million prize in 500X The Cash from the Florida Lottery

LARGO, Fla. — One Largo woman is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after striking gold in the Florida Lottery.

Amy Lemley, 69, purchased a 500X The Cash scratch-off game for $50 from a Wawa on Ulmerton Road in Largo when she claimed the $1 million prize, according to the Florida Lottery. The woman chose the receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. 

The convenience store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off. 

The 500X The Cash scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million, the Florida Lottery says. It's the largest ever prize offered on a Florida scratch-off. It's also the best odds to become an instant millionaire with a 1-in-4.50 chance.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

WWE Royal Rumble returns to the Alamo City

Before You Leave, Check This Out