LARGO, Fla. — One Largo woman is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after striking gold in the Florida Lottery.

Amy Lemley, 69, purchased a 500X The Cash scratch-off game for $50 from a Wawa on Ulmerton Road in Largo when she claimed the $1 million prize, according to the Florida Lottery. The woman chose the receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The convenience store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.