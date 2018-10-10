Is anyone missing a two-foot long lizard?

San Antonio Animal Care Services brought in an exotic reptile that was found Tuesday afternoon on a golf course downtown. According to ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood, giant tagus are native to South America.

Parks and Recreation staff found the exotic reptile at Brackenridge Park Golf Course and initially thought the animal was a plastic children’s toy. After a brief chase, the maintenance workers were able to coax the grumpy lizard into a trash can.

ACS recovered the tegu. They said they believe the lizard may have been abandoned near the San Antonio River, which runs near where it was found.

ACS and area partners are working to find a new home for the giant tegu, which has been named Godzilla.

