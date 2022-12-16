FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago

Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago.

Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020.

Her mom said that Galvan had previously been trafficked in 2019, but her family had been able to get her back. In 2020, she went missing again.

“It is a week before Christmas. And here I am, you know doing press releases for my daughter," said Robyn Cory, Galvan's mother. “It's been an absolute nightmare.”

The FBI has released an age-progression image of what Galvan could look like today.

The last time she was seen was before going to bed on Jan. 2, 2020. The next morning, Cory said Kristen was gone.

“The pain and agony of knowing what could be happening to my daughter," Cory said.

Cory said Galvan had previously gone missing in November 2021. She said police found Galvan, who had been a victim of sex trafficking, on Bissonnet Street.

“Kristen was not the same child when we recovered her," Cory said.

Just a month later and Galvan was gone again. Cory believes her daughter is being trafficked this time too.

“We have a problem. And you know, to find that it's not only my daughter missing and being sold, Houston, we have a problem,” Cory said.

In the process of searching for her daughter, Cory has been able to reunite other girls with their families. She's praying the community will help bring Galvan home.

“I can only hope that the age progression is what my baby looks like. Because I still see that 15-year-old face and voice, a child," Cory said. "And this is a child missing. And I hope the nation sees her.”

If you have any information about Galvan's whereabouts, contact the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

Her mother has also set up a Facebook group and Youtube channel in an effort to bring Galvan home.