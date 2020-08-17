Kerrville PD warns residents of people impersonating officers

"If you receive a call from anyone who claims to be a government official and threatens you in order to get you to send them money for any reason, hang up."

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is warning residents of people impersonating officers.

KPD said callers are contacting residents in the community, telling them that they will be fined and penalized for missing court dates. These callers are also claiming to be KPD officers and investigators.

The department says they will never call in an attempt to collect a fine or fee. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer or investigator and there is reason to doubts its legitimacy, the department says to call the non-emergency number at (830) 257-8181. This will allow you to verify you are speaking to an actual, on-duty KPD officer.

"If you receive a call from anyone who claims to be a government official and threatens you in order to get you to send them money for any reason, hang up. It is a scam," said KPD.

