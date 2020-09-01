John F. Kennedy High School was placed on lockdown Thursday while officers with the San Antonio Police Department led a manhunt at a nearby apartment complex.

According to a spokesperson with Edgewood Independent School District, the school was on lockdown while authorities searched for a suspect in the area.

The district said authorities were able to take the suspect into custody, at which point the lockdown was lifted.

The suspect has not been identified, and it remains unclear why he was wanted by police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates