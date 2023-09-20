Texas A&M University Police Department welcomes K-9 Taps to the force

If you've seen a new furry face in the ranks of the Texas A&M Police K-9 unit lately, it's because K-9 Taps has been acclimating herself to Aggieland.

K-9 Taps, a two-year-old dog born in Poland, joined the task force in June alongside Officer John Browning.

That same month, it was announced that K-9 Jackie would be leaving active service with the TAMU PD and entering retirement while living out her days alongside Officer Browning.

K-9 Taps was trained at the Pacesetter K-9 Academy in Liberty Hill, Texas, and after a 120-hour course was certified as an Explosives Detection and Tracking Dog through the Pacesetter Explosive Detection and Tracking Certification Course. Her becoming a new part of the TAMU PD K-9 unit was thanks to a gift to the department by the ASCO through a grant from K9s4COPs, a nonprofit organization.

According to TAMU PD, K-9 Taps can be spotted in and around the Texas A&M campus, in the Bryan-College Station area, at sporting and special events, and alongside other law enforcement agencies providing support.

