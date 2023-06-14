Juneteenth celebrations across San Antonio

Juneteenth celebrates the day back in 1865 that slaves in Texas found out they were free,

SAN ANTONIO — Juneteenth is now celebrated on June 19 and is a federal holiday.

Accounts of Juneteenth start with the civil war ending in 1865. Nearly four million enslaved people were in the U.S., getting freed as the Union Army marched across the country, enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation after the war.

But for the enslaved in Texas, down in Galveston, they got the news of freedom on June 19, 1985, two years after the president actually declared it.

Here in San Antonio, there are plenty of ways to celebrate:

May 30-July 10 Celebrating Freedom Exhibit

Bexar County Archives Building

Presidio Gallery

126 E. Nueva St.

Mon-Fri 8 am- 5 pm

Free

In celebration of Juneteenth, the Bexar County Archives will display slavery and emancipation records from Bexar County. The archives include maps, images, census, wills, and deeds. An archivist is available for tours and interviews.

June 10 Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast

Bethel A.M.E Church

225 N. Swiss Street

9 am

$20

The San Antonio Juneteenth Commission starts Juneteenth off with prayer, music, and a history of the backbone of Black culture: The church.

June 14 Great SA-Freedom: A Juneteenth Culinary Conversation

Texas Public Radio

321 W. Commerce Street

6 pm – 9 pm

Food available to purchase

A culinary conversation focusing on the freedom to celebrate Black heritage through food with chefs, a Soul Food scholar, and a chef turned agricultural crowdsource expert fundraising to guarantee land as farm-to-table resources for the food industry and Black foodways. Food is a universal love language, and in the Black community, this love runs deep. From Africa to America and beyond, the table continues to connect Black communities in tradition, recipes, and conversation.

June 15 Black History Film Series— ''I Am Not Your Negro’

Magik Theater

420 S Alamo St

6 pm – 9 pm

Free but registration is required

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) presents ''I Am Not Your Negro,'' a 2016 documentary film and social critique film essay directed by Raoul Peck. It's based on James Baldwin'sBaldwin's unfinished manuscript ''Remember This House.'' Actor Samuel L. Jackson narrates the film as it explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin'sBaldwin's recollections of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. The film also gives Baldwin'sBaldwin's point of view. A discussion on the impact of civil rights in San Antonio will follow the showing.

June 16 Juneteenth Festival

Comanche Park #2

2600 Rigsby Avenue

11 am- 11 pm

Free Concert

The Juneteenth Commission kicks off its premiere party in the park with the official Juneteenth Festival. Come expecting mouthwatering food, especially the Flotilla'sFlotilla's Fish Fry, activities for children, and live music. Friday night's free concert features The Legends.

June 17 Juneteenth Parade

Route Begins: Sam Houston High School

Sam Houston High School 4635 E. Houston Street

10 am

Route Ends: Comanche Park #2

Comanche Park #2 2600 Rigsby Avenue

The annual Juneteenth Parade winds through San Antonio'sAntonio's East side. Queens, parade attractions, and people are hungry to celebrate and fill the street ready for a good time. The Juneteenth Freedom Coalition of San Antonio puts on the parade.

June 17 Juneteenth Festival

Comanche Park #2

2600 Rigsby Avenue

11 am- 11 pm

Free Concert

It's the official Juneteenth Festival's biggest night. Yummy food choices fill the grounds, especially the Flotilla's Fish Fry, activities for children, and live music. Saturday also features the yearly Health Fair from 11 am- 2 pm. The night's free concert showcases former Tower of Power lead singer Larry Braggs. His voice is widely known for the hit, ''Me & Mrs. Jones.''

June 17 SA Juneteenth Block Party & Fair

Crockett Park

1300 N. Main Street

3 pm – 9 pm

Free

The SA Juneteenth Block Party & Fair is back for its third year. The party started in 2020 with 500 attendees and now attracts thousands. The good times come with gap-closing resources for attendees with healthcare, wealth, and education vendors. Admission is free!

June 17 Patti LaBelle

Majestic Theatre

224 E. Houston

Check Ticket availability and prices

8 pm

The legendary Patti La Belle is scheduled to set the stage on fire with her soaring vocals at the Majestic Theatre.

June 19 The Official Juneteenth Golf Tournament

The Club at Sonterra

901 East Sonterra Blvd

8 am

$175 per player (Breakfast, lunch, cart, green fees, and driving range)

Play golf on two lush championship golf courses at The Club at Sonterra for the Juneteenth Annual Golf Tournament. Proceeds fund the official Juneteenth Festival and the Miller Child Development Center.

June 19 A Gospel Celebration of Juneteenth

Tobin Center for Performing Arts

100 Auditorium Circle

4 pm- 7:30 pm

An evening of spirit-filled and soul-rousing music and storytelling becomes the soundtrack of Juneteenth 2023, with a gospel music spectacular. The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) collaborates with the Gospel Haus and Museum to present the stories steeped in freedom and joy from San Antonio and Houston gospel music legends. The evening concludes with Stellar award-winning Motown Gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson. He is best known for his album and hit single ''A Great Work.''

June 20 Exploring Blacks in Media from the Revolution, Emancipation, and Beyond

Barbara Jordan Center

2803 E Commerce St.

11 am-3 pm

A historical and hands-on six-week course

**Parental permission required**