SAN ANTONIO — A supersonic jet crashed shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a military base near the U.S.-Mexico border.

There’s no information on potential injuries as of yet.

According to a post on Laughlin Air Force Base’s Facebook page, the crash involved a T-38 Talon—a “twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles,” including preparing pilots “for front-line fighter and bomber aircraft,” according to the U.S. Air Force’s website.

Laughlin AFB is about 150 miles west of San Antonio, near Del Rio.

This is a developing story. Stay with KENS5.com for updates.

