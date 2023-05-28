'I want justice' | Family of teen killed in west-side shooting plead for answers in his death

It's been seven months since Humberto Kalias Perales' death, and his family still don't know who killed him.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a teen killed in a west-side shooting is continuing to demand answers seven months after his death.

Last October, 16-year-old Humberto Kalias Perales was walking with a friend around 10:30 at night on South Chupaderas St. when someone drove by on Cesar Chavez, pulled up and began firing multiple shots.

"He was shot and he went to the hospital, and he died," said one of his family members, who asked to remain anonymous.

The other teen was also injured, but he survived.

At the time, San Antonio police said the vehicle involved sped off after the shooting and wasn't found. Seven months later, the family still doesn't know who killed the teen.

"I want whoever did this to behind bars," the family member said.

Until then, a memorial sits roadside for the teen who also attended Lanier High School. A photo and his favorite color green appear throughout. On Sunday, the family also marked what would've been Humberto's 17th birthday with a balloon release.

"He was a good kid. He loved to make everyone smile and laugh."

His family finds comfort in reflecting on Humberto's memory, but only peace will come with answers surrounding his death.

"Just give information, give us leads. We're trying to figure out what is going on and we haven't heard anything, no information and who did it."