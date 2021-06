SAFD has not said what led to the fire. As of 11:30 a.m., 21 units are at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to huge flames shooting out of a north-side home.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Hidden View Street in the Mission Ridge area north of Bitters. As of 11:30 a.m., 21 SAFD units are at the scene battling the blaze.

KENS 5 crew captured this video of the flames:

We are waiting to hear from SAFD as to what led to the fire and if anyone was inside the home, or injured. Check back for updates.