SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department officials say there are no injuries to report at this time after a house burned down on the northeast side.

11 units responded to the fire, which may have started on the patio and extended into the house on the 12800 block of Tarrytown St. An SAFD official says that the fire is under control after some early issues with water supply that were quickly resolved.

Video from Chopper 5 shows devastating damage to the house, with the roof and several walls gone and significant damage in nearly every room.

An SAFD official said the house where the fire started may be a total loss, and there appeared to be some minor damage to buildings on either side.